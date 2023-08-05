Husband arrested for murder of Georgia mother who vanished two weeks ago

The husband of a Georgia mother-of-four who disappeared more than two weeks ago has been arrested for her murder.

Imani Roberson was last seen on 16 July in Conyers, where she was leaving her mother's home. Her car was later found burned and broken into pieces near Atlanta, approximately 24 miles away, according to NBC News. Her body was reportedly found on Friday.

Her husband Donell Anderson was then arrested at an apartment complex in Atlanta, and was charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm, according to Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett. He said during a news conference that more arrests were coming in the case.

"This investigation is still ongoing and I can assure you that another arrest will be made," he told reporters.

Police said Roberson disappeared after she and her four children visited her mother's house for a family dinner. She left two of the children with her mother and returned home with her three-year-old and one-month-old.

The next day Roberson's mother called her repeatedly, but she did not answer. When she traveled to her daughter's house to find her, she found no one there. She filed a missing person's report on 17 July.

All four of Roberson's children are currently safe, police said.

Clarine Andujar-White, Roberson's mother, said the day that Mr Anderson was charged had been a "very difficult day" for her family.

Imani Roberson, a Georgia mother-of-four who was allegedly killed by her husband, according to police (Roberson Family provided photo)

"When I couldn’t reach Imani almost three weeks ago, I knew something was wrong," she said. "Late last night my worst fears were confirmed and our family is devastated."

Her father, Ronald Acklin, said that it was "not the news" the family was hoping for.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has asked members of the public with information regarding Ms Roberson's disappearance to come forward.

"Put yourself in the shoes of this family. Put yourself in the shoes of this mother and father who not only just lost a daughter, they lost a daughter that has four children that's young as 1 month old," the sheriff said. "If you have a heart and you know something ... you would call and give us information."