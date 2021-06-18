Husband Arrested for Murder of Missing Colorado Woman Who Moved to U.S. for Love

Photos Bernalillo County Jail/Facebook

The husband of a Colorado Springs woman who has been missing for more than two years was arrested for her murder on Wednesday.

Dane Kallungi, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, 26, who has been missing since April 2019. Kallungi was found trying to get onto an Air Force base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to KKTV.

Yesterday, Dane Kallungi was taken into custody in New Mexico for the murder of his missing wife, Jepsy Kallungi.



This is still an active investigation, but we plan to have more detailed information for our community tomorrow. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 17, 2021

Court records show Kallungi was wanted for a crime committed on March 20, 2019—the last day Jepsy’s mother, Margie Amaga, heard from her daughter. Amaga, who is based in Hong Kong, has been pleading for the public’s help in finding her child.

Amaga told KKTV in April 2019 that the two often communicated through Facebook Messenger. When her daughter didn't appear online after a few weeks, she got worried.

“I just want to know if she's still alive or dead,” Margie said. “I don't know where she is, why she's gone.”

Colorado Springs police opened a murder investigation that April after completing a wellness call on Jepsy and not finding her.

Her husband has maintained that Jepsy told him she was going to visit friends in either the Philippines, where she emigrated from in 2017, or Chicago. He claims she left without her phone or identification.

The couple met in 2017 through an online dating app, Margie told KOAA, with Jepsy moving to the U.S. from the Philippines to marry him. The two were married in July that year.

Margie has been trying to get a visa to the U.S. to find her daughter.

“It’s really hard for me. It’s really painful for me because I am very far,” she said. “I don’t know where I find her. I don’t know. I’m only alone.”

