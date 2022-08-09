Husband arrested for murder of wife in West Tennessee more than 10 years ago

Over a decade after a woman was found murdered after a Halloween party, her husband has been indicted for her death, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

David Swift was indicted on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, Karen Swift, the sheriff’s office said.

David Swift was allegedly the last person to see Karen Swift alive when she returned home from a Halloween party at the Dyersburg Country Club at The Farms on October 30, 2011, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

Karen Swift was later found dead on December 10, 2011, the sheriff’s office said.

Following his wife’s death, the sheriff’s office said David Swift remarried and moved to Alabama where he was arrested on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Karen Swift left behind four children.

“Today is a good day for law enforcement and I’m very pleased the grand jury returned an indictment against (David) Swift,” said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box. “We have literally spent thousands of hours on this case and a lot of that time was spent dispelling false information and rumors. Our investigators never gave up and just kept going through the evidence and I want to sincerely thank them for their diligence in this case.”

Sheriff Box continued, saying that all the evidence pointed to David Swift.

“The one thing that held true since the early stages of the investigation into Karen’s death was that David was always a suspect because all the evidence pointed to him. We were able to rule anyone and everyone else out involving this tragic murder and the grand jury made the right decision today by indicting him on a pre-meditated first-degree murder charge,” Sheriff Box said.

David Swift was taken into custody in Jefferson County, Alabama. Dyer County will seek extradition to bring him back to West Tennessee.

If convicted, David Swift faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

