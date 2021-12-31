Husband arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife in Wrightwood

Todd Elliott Smith, 61, was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife, Lesa Smith, 61, at the couple’s Wrightwood property, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

Many in the Wrightwood community are grieving the shooting death of resident and community volunteer Lesa Smith.

Smith's husband, Todd Elliott Smith, 61, was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife at the couple’s mountain property, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

On Thursday, Todd Smith remained in custody at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with no bail amount set, sheriff’s booking records show.

Sheriff’s officials reported that around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 500 block of Lark Drive for an unknown problem.

Lark Drive is just south of State Route 2 or Angeles Crest Highway, area maps show.

Upon arrival, deputies detained Todd Smith and discovered his wife, Lesa Smith, in the garage of the home suffering from a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s report stated.

Despite medical aid rendered by deputies and emergency medical personnel, Lesa Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and assumed the investigation.

Investigators found Todd Smith allegedly shot and killed his wife inside their home. Smith was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

On Thursday, the SBC Court System showed no court date scheduled for Smith.

The administrators of the Facebook page Wrightwood’s Littlest Pet Shop posted a tribute to Lesa Smith.

“There are few moments in life where one is truly left without words. yesterday (12/29) evening our community, family, rescue, each animal in our care, and every animal we care for in the future experienced a monumental loss. our most beloved volunteer, and close friend, Lesa has passed away. as we sit in a limbo of emotion we sincerely ask for prayers, positive energy, and words of love to be sent to Lesa and every soul that knew her,” the Facebook message said.

Followers of the Facebook page described Lesa Smith as “a beam of light and love,” “a beautiful soul” and a kind woman who was “selfless and giving.”

Story continues

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact Detective Robert Ripley, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Husband arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife in Wrightwood