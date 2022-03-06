Husband arrested after wife and her parents shot to death at Arkansas home, cops say

An Arkansas woman and her parents were gunned down outside a home in Hazen, and her husband is in custody, according to Arkansas State Police.

Police in the town of Hazen — roughly 35 miles east of Little Rock — responded to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Arkansas State Police said in a release.

Outside the home near U.S. Highway 63, officers found 46-year-old Mirranda Munnerlyn dead, along with her father and mother, James Turner, 64, and Amanda Turner, 62.

As officers were on their way to the address, Hazen police learned a suspect in the shooting had been spotted driving along the highway in a pickup truck, the release said.

Police closed in on the pickup and arrested the driver, 50-year-old Michael Munnerlyn, who is Mirranda Munnerlyn’s husband.

Hazen authorities requested that the Arkansas State Police take over the investigation, ASP said. Special agents began collecting evidence at the scene and speaking with people who knew the family and may have insight into what led to the killings.

“The bodies of the three victims will be examined at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the manner and cause of death,” ASP said, and findings will be turned over to the Prairie County prosecutor.

