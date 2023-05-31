Husband asks witness to call 911 before wife shoots him to death at wharf, PA cops say

Before a man was shot to death at a Pennsylvania wharf, he asked a witness to call 911, authorities said.

Then his wife shot him two times, according to a May 30 news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Faisal Iqbal, 38, collapsed as several people looked on.

Witnesses then saw the man’s wife walk over to him and shoot him twice in the torso and once in his head, according to the release.

Bristol Borough Police were called to the Bristol Wharf at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, May 30. Multiple people were at the park, police said.

Arriving officers found a 40-year-old woman with bloody clothing, according to the release. She was identified as Sammar Khan, of Levittown, and the wife of the shooting victim.

Iqbal was found dead in a grassy area, police said. A gun was nearby.

Witnesses reported that Khan and Iqbal were talking along the coastline, officials said, and Khan “was speaking loudly in another language.”

“Shortly after, a pop sound was heard,” the district attorney’s office said. “Iqbal, who had been seated, stood up and began wrestling with Khan and additional gunshots were heard, witnesses observed.”

As the two began walking from the coastline toward the parking lot, Iqbal asked at least one person to call for help, according to the release. Witnesses saw his wife shoot him near a grassy area between the parking lot and the water, authorities said.

Khan was charged with criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. She’s being held without bail.

Bristol Wharf is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Wife calls 911 saying intruder killed her husband, Texas cops say. Now she’s arrested

Husband said he shot wife because ‘she would not shut up,’ cops say. He’s prison bound

Woman shoots ex-husband, then he’s found dead outside Texas home, sheriff says