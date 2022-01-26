Husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant among the city’s latest homicide victims

The husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant is among the city’s latest homicide victims.

James Blue was fatally shot outside a home in the 1400 block Walker Ave. in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Blue’s wife is assigned to the department’s internal affairs unit.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau, who oversees the Public Integrity Bureau, said Wednesday that investigators do not believe Blue was targeted because of his wife’s work.

Officers were called to a home at 2:43 p.m. where they found Blue, who had been shot multiple times. Medics took him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

This story will be updated.