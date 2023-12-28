‘My husband beat me over and over – I still can’t legally divorce him’

Ana takes out her phone and scrolls through the grim set of photos. In them, her face is purple and swollen, her lip cut – it wasn’t the first time her husband struck her, but the 48-year-old hopes it will be the last.

“He followed me with a wooden stick and hit me over and over,” says Ana, whose name has been changed. “I remember thinking, this time he’s going to kill me … I shouted for help but I don’t think anyone heard. So I ran.”

As she sat in hospital later that night in August, Ana came to a stark realisation: after 19 years, two daughters, and plenty of violence, she wanted a divorce.

There’s only one problem: in the Philippines, it’s illegal.

“I don’t want him in my life anymore,” Ana says. “Separation isn’t enough, I cannot say that is freedom. It would be like a bird in a cage – you cannot fly wherever you go, because you are married so you are linked … But in the Philippines, the law doesn’t stand with me.”

Members of the Divorce Pilipinas Coalition gather at a garden rooftop in Quezon City. The group now has more than half a million members - Martin San Diego/The Telegraph

The southeast Asian country is the only place outside the Vatican which prohibits divorce, trapping thousands of people in marriages that are loveless at best, abusive and exploitative at worst.

But now, as new legislation creeps through Congress, there are mounting hopes that change may finally be on the horizon in this conservative, Catholic country.

“When I started advocating for divorce, the situation was not as positive as it is now,” says Maviv Millora, who co-founded Divorce Pilipinas Coalition 2018, a campaign group with half a million followers.

“I increasingly feel like the bill could be granted before I reach a senior age – there are lawmakers advocating for divorce, and I think attitudes are changing in society, especially in the younger generation,” Ms Millora adds. “So we are very, very hopeful.”

She gestures at the group of women and men sharing food and stories as the sun sets over a peaceful roof garden in Quezon City, part of the sprawling capital Manila. Many at this latest gathering are in limbo, tethered to people they’d rather divorce.

‘I realised I might not survive’

Evelyn Pologon left when her husband turned to drugs and gambling; AJ Alfafara eventually moved out as her loveless marriage disintegrated beyond repair; Glenford Alfuz and Ms Millora both found their spouses cheating.

Then there’s Ana.

This summer, she finally reported her volatile husband to the police after years of broken bones and promises. The couple, struggling financially, were living in an old jeepney – a cross between a bus and a Jeep iconic in the Philippines – when another argument became violent.

“I realised I might not survive if I stayed, I was terrified,” says Ana. “There are many women suffering like this in the Philippines … it makes me feel mad, sad, lonely that we can’t divorce. Where is the compassion? Where are our human rights?”

In a 2022 government survey, 17.5 per cent of women said they had experienced a form of domestic violence; half said the perpetrator was their husband.

“Being confined in a marriage with an abusive partner has a severe impact on mental health,” says Paul Roxas, an activist at Divorce Pilipinas Coalition. “Legalising divorce is urgent – without it, the marital band is turning into bondage ... It is a violation of basic human rights.”

As well as trapping people in violent or unwanted marriages, the lack of divorce means abusive husbands can retain joint custody of their children.

People are also entitled to their spouse’s assets, or require their involvement for official documents. Ms Alfafara, for instance, was told she needed her husband’s signature to buy a house. She’s barely seen him since they separated 11 years ago.

A.J. Alfafara, 46, co-founder of the Divorce Pilipinas Coalition - Martin San Diego/The Telegraph

It wasn’t always this way. Though banned during the Spanish colonial era, divorce on the grounds of adultery or concubinage was legalised in 1917 under American occupation, and further expanded by the Japanese when they took control during World War Two.

But in 1950, when the newly independent country’s Civil Code came into effect, these changes were repealed.

Today, most couples – bar Muslims, who are covered by Sharia laws which allow for divorce – have two options: legal separation, which doesn’t end a marriage but allows people to split their assets; or annulment, which voids the nuptials and enables individuals to remarry, as the union never existed in the eyes of the law.

In reality, few achieve either; the grounds are narrow, the process bureaucratic, the courts stretched and the costs extortionate.

Gaining an annulment, for instance, involves proving someone was forced into a marriage or mentally unsound on their wedding day. Brookman, a solicitors firm specialising in divorce, warns a “large amount of evidence” is required – and the costs often spiral to “roughly the average salary” in the Philippines.

“Some say it’s an anti-poor, pro-rich process because it takes quite a bit of effort, resources and money to gain an annulment,” says Carlos Conde, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch. “People who have access to lawyers can go through the process, but for the majority of poor Filipinos that’s just not an option. And so they stay in toxic relationships.”

Maviv Millora, 52, co-founded the Coalition in 2018 to lobby for the Philippines to legalise divorce. She left her husband when she found out he was cheating. - Sarah Newey/The Telegraph

Even where people do have the funds, the outcome is far from guaranteed. Take Stella Sibonga. The 46-year-old filed for an annulment in 2013, keen to give marriage a second chance with her long-term boyfriend. Five years prior, she left a decade-long union she described as “traumatic and miserable”.

Yet, 300,000 pesos (roughly £4,300) and 10 years later, Ms Sibonga remains married to the “wrong man”.

“I have no idea when I’ll get a final verdict,” she says. “In the meantime, people say I’m living in sin with my boyfriend, they judge me for it… Really, it’s a nightmare.”

But change is closer than ever. In September, a committee in the Senate for the first time approved a dissolution of marriage bill that would legalise divorce on grounds including marital rape or the irreparable breakdown of a marriage.

This is a significant milestone as the Senate – seen as more conservative than the lower congressional chamber – stalled debates on a previous divorce bill passed in the House of Representatives in 2018.

“Now, for the first time, both the House and the Senate have approved their respective measures at the committee level,” Edcel Lagman, congressman and author of the divorce bill in the House of Representatives, told the Telegraph.

“I am still very optimistic that the present Congress will pass the divorce bill and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who has said before that he is pro-divorce, will sign the measure into law… The Philippines needs a divorce law, and we need it now – it is not some dangerous spectre that we must fight against.”

Stella Sibonga, 46, has been waiting more than 10 years for a divorce - Martin San Diego/The Telegraph

More and more people here agree. In 2005, a survey by the polling company Social Weather Stations found 43 per cent of Filipinos supported legalising divorce “for irreconcilably separated couples,” while 45 per cent disagreed. This had shifted to 53 per cent in favour and 32 per cent against in the same survey in 2017.

Yet there’s a powerful group which remains staunchly anti-divorce: the Catholic church.

“We remain steadfast in our position that divorce will never be pro-family, pro-children, and pro-marriage,” Father Jerome Secillano, the executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said in September. He has previously criticised “legislators who rather focus on breaking marriages and the family rather than fixing them”.

The church has huge influence in the Philippines, where nearly 80 per cent of the population is Catholic.

“The main difficulty is the opposition to the divorce bill by this powerful block led by the Catholic church and religious fundamental groups,” says Mr Conde. “Many legislators are not keen to butt heads with or offend the church … it is tough to do battle against them.”

Glenford Alfuz, 48, who separated from his wife in 2011. He's barely seen her since, but they have not been able to get divorced - Sarah Newey

The fight to ensure access to contraception was a case in point. After more than a decade of gruelling debate, negotiations and lobbying, the Reproductive Health (RH) law finally passed in 2012 – only for full implementation to be blocked for years amid legal challenges from the church.

In 2022, government figures suggested 42 per cent of women still had an unmet need for family planning, meaning they wanted to use contraception but were not able to access it. Over half of pregnancies in the Philippines are “unintended”.

“The Catholic hierarchy in the country was vociferously against the RH bill, so much so that it threatened the authors of the measure with excommunication and defeat at the polls,” says Mr Lagman. But he thinks the fight for divorce could be easier.

“Although representatives of the church have stated that as an institution, it is strongly against the measure, I think that this time around it is not as vehement in its opposition,” he adds. “All Catholic countries worldwide, except for the Philippines, have already legalised absolute divorce. This is a recognition that divorce does not violate Catholic dogma.”

Still, he conceded it’s a “numbers game” in Congress, and pivotal politicians need convincing – including the Senate majority leader Joel Villanueva, who, when asked in 2019 about legalising divorce, said: “Over my dead body.”

Members of the divorce coalition gather at a garden rooftop in Quezon City - Martin San Diego/The Telegraph

Since the bill jumped the first hurdle in September, the opposition’s rhetoric has also ramped up.

“At the moment, the anti-divorce [lobby] are holding conferences and declaring that there is a war on family,” says Ms Alfafara, who co-founded Divorce Pilipinas Coalition. “But we’ve been busy lately [too]... I’m still optimistic, [it’s] the farthest step for the senate, at least.”

Back on the low-key roof garden, the group talk late into the night strategising. Few here think their victory will be swift, but they’re in no mood to concede defeat.

“I’m a Catholic, I go to church, but I also believe it’s my human right to become divorced. I want to try to convince others of that too,” says Ana, between bites of a homemade custard tart.

“In the meantime, I’m not giving up on love. Where there’s life, there’s love.”

