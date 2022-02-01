Husband in Bonita Springs wife's death pleads not guilty, declared indigent

A Bonita Springs man facing charges in the death of his wife pleaded not guilty Monday.

Kenneth Balishin, 64, was arrested Dec. 29 on second-degree murder charges and was booked into the Lee County Jail after his release Jan. 1 from Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

Balishin, arraigned Monday before Judge Nicholas R. Thompson, remains in Lee County Jail with no bond. He was declared indigent Monday and assigned a public defender.

His next court appearance is March 16.

A Sheriff's Office report said deputies responded to a 911 call the morning of Dec. 29 from a woman who reported her neighbor on Cedar Hill Court told her he killed his wife.

When deputies arrived they found Balishin with a possible self-inflicted knife wound and a dead female. Deputies and emergency medical responders reported Balishin commented several times that he killed his wife.

The report also said that Balishin later made a confession at Lee Memorial, admitting that he killed his wife after he reached a "breaking point." He told detectives that he and his wife were the only people in the house at the time and that he tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself multiple times.

