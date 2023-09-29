Husband of Bronx day care owner where 1-year-old died extradited, charged

The husband of the Bronx daycare owner where 1-year-old Nicholas Feliz-Dominici died due to fentanyl exposure has been hit with charges and extradited back to the United States after his arrest in Mexico, officials said Thursday.

Law enforcement caught up with Felix Herrera, 34, on a bus in Sinaloa on Tuesday after the wanted man drove south through Texas and across the Mexican border. It’s believed he was trying to get to the Dominican Republic, police said.

He appeared before a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California Thursday and will be extradited back to New York.

Herrera was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute narcotics resulting in death, federal prosecutors said.

Herrera, along with his wife Grei Mendez and accomplices Carlisto Acevedo Brito and Renny Parra Parades, are accused of using El Divino Nino day care as a front for trafficking fentanyl, which was brazenly stored on top of children’s playmats. The dealers also stashed the highly-dangerous drug in trap doors under the floor, prosecutors said.

Mendez, Acevedo Brito and Parades are also facing federal narcotics charges for their role in the drug peddling operation.

After After a call from Mendez after little Nicholas was killed and three other children were sickened on Sept. 15, Herrera hightailed it to the day care, where he walked in empty handed, prosecutors said.

He was caught on surveillance video carrying bags believed to be packed with bricks of fentanyl out a back door before he fled the state, officials said.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban warned criminals wanted for crimes committed in the city that they can run, but they can’t hide.

“New York City law enforcement has a very long reach, and anyone who participates in the distribution of fentanyl in our communities will be held fully accountable – no matter where they run and try to hide,” he said in a statement.

If convicted, Herrera could serve life behind bars.