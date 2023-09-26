Husband of Bronx day care owner where baby died of fentanyl exposure busted in Mexico

The husband of the owner of a Bronx day care where a 1-year-old boy recently died from fentanyl exposure has been arrested in Mexico, according to law enforcement sources.

Felix Herrera, 34, was taken into custody on a bus in Sinaloa on Tuesday following a nearly two-week manhunt that began after little Nicholas Feliz-Dominici died and three other tots were exposed to fentanyl at the El Divino Nino day care, police said.

Police tracked Herrera as he drove south through Texas and crossed the Mexican border, according to Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. Cops believe the man’s goal was to make it to his native Dominican Republic.

After the children were poisoned at the daycare on Sept. 15, Herrera carried several bags believed to contain bricks of fentanyl through a back entrance, the chief said.

Nicholas was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Two other children, an 8-month-old and a 2-year-old, were rushed to a hospital, where they were giving the life-saving Narcan drug, officials said.

The fourth child, a 1-year-old boy, had been picked up by a parent about two hours earlier, according to court papers. When that child’s parent noticed that he was lethargic and unresponsive, the tot was taken to a hospital where Narcan was administered.

Daycare owner Grei Mendez, 36, and her alleged accomplice Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, were arrested on Monday and have been hit murder and attempted murder charges by Bronx prosecutors. They also face federal charges for narcotic possession with intent to distribute resulting in death, and conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.

Compounding the crimes, Mendez called another day care employee and her husband before dialing 911 in an attempt to cover up her involvement in a sprawling drug operation, federal prosecutors allege.

Brito is a cousin of Mendez’s husband, according to Bronx prosecutors.

On Monday, another, Renny Antonio Parra Paredes, appeared in Manhattan Federal Court to face a charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death. He was held without bail following the hearing.

Paredes, 38, played “an instrumental role in this conspiracy,” said Frank Tarentino, special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York Division.

“The defendants poisoned four babies and killed one of them because they were running a drug operation from a day care center — a day care center — a place where children should be kept safe, not surrounded by a drug that could kill them in an instant,” U.S. Attorney Damien Williams said last week.

The suspects face 20 years to life in prison if they are convicted.

Investigators found the deadly opioid stashed in the day care center’s nap room, near where the children slept, cops said.

Nicholas and two other young children were put down to rest in the room at the Morris Ave. day care near E. 196th St. around 1 p.m. Sept. 15, cops said.

About an hour and a half later, they began experiencing overdose symptoms. Police responding to a 911 call for the ailing children later found a kilogram of fentanyl stashed beneath one of the mats the children used for sleeping, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said last week. They later uncovered more drugs hidden beneath a trap door.

Herrera is still in Mexico but will be extradited back to the city, law enforcement sources said Tuesday.

He has been arrested twice before in the city, cops said. In 2011, he violated an order of protection in Brooklyn and in 2014, he was nabbed for burglary.