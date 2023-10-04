Husband of Canutillo ISD trustee Blanca Trout found dead in possible homicide

The death of the husband of a Canutillo school board member over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide, El Paso County sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

Edward Albert Trout, 82, was found dead inside his home on Bailey Road in Canutillo about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, sheriff's officials said. The house is in a semirural area of ranch-style lots in the Upper Valley.

Edward Trout is the husband of Blanca Trout, a longtime member of the school board of the Canutillo Independent School District and a past Republican candidate for Congress and El Paso County commissioner. She could not be reached for comment.

A spokesman for the Canutillo school district declined to comment, saying the death was a personal matter.

Edward and Blanca Trout married in 2003. Edward Trout was a U.S. Army veteran who worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to a candidate profile on Blanca Trout by the news site El Paso Matters.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by detectives with the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. A cause of death and other details had not been disclosed because the investigation continues.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the death was believed to be an isolated incident with "no reason to believe an ongoing threat exists."

Anyone with information may contact the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit at 915-538-2291.

