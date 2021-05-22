Husband charged, held on $1M bond in death of South Windsor woman

May 21—A South Windsor was charged with manslaughter Friday night in the death of his wife, who had been missing for almost two weeks.

Tahj Hutchinson, Jessica Edwards' husband and the father of her infant child, Jayden, is being held on $1 million bond.

The body of Edwards, who had not been seen since May 9, Mother's Day, was found in East Hartford. is that of a missing South Windsor woman.

On Friday afternoon South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said the death is considered suspicious but hasn't yet been ruled a homicide.

Edwards' body was carried out of a wooded area in East Hartford by medical examiner's staff on Friday afternoon.

Edwards' arrived in the East Hartford neighborhood that had multiple police forces there, then quickly left.

State police, along with and East Hartford and South Windsor police departments, are in a neighborhood that backs up to a wood area at Driver and Chipper roads. The area, which leads to the Hockanum Reservoir, is blocked off in front of the woods by police.

Edwards' sister, Yanique, had a brief meeting with two police officers. After a short conversation, she knelt to the ground with a grief-stricken look on her face.

A few minutes later, other family members arrived. The family hugged and then left in two cars. The medical examiner's employees arrived after the family had left

Police remain at the scene.

Jessica Edwards lived in the South Windsor Cinnamon Springs condominium with her husband, Hutchinson, and their 8-month-old son.

She disappeared without a trace. Yanique Edwards has led an active community search for her sister, including sweeping an area near Burnham Street in East Hartford this week.

Police have said that the timeline is unclear exactly when Edwards disappeared. Cleverdon said earlier this week that police are not ruling out foul play, and a search conducted Friday and Saturday with the State Police Major Crimes Squad of the couple's condo and three cars resulted in the collection of evidence that they said is "beneficial."

Yanique said the last time she saw her sister was at 11 p.m. on Mother's Day, May 9. An email was sent around 2:30 a.m. May 10 from Jessica's account to her professor saying she would not be in the class that day at Hartford Hospital where she is a clinical training student in respiratory care. Hutchinson told police the last time he saw Jessica was between 6:30 and 7 a.m. that morning. He reported her missing later that day.

