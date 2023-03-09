Husband charged of killing his wife

Mar. 9—Police recently arrested a Kokomo man they believe killed his wife last month inside a residence on the county's northwest side and then fled the scene.

Jeremy N. Wilson, 42, had already been in police custody on several other charges, according to a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release.

However, investigators now say he has been served a no bond warrant on charges of murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, per the release.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office, HCSO officials entered a residence in the 1100 block of Arundel Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Feb. 7 and they reportedly located the body of 41-year-old Sandra Wilson.

Sandra Wilson was pronounced dead a short time later by the Howard County Coroner's Office. Officials say an autopsy conducted the next day revealed that the findings were consistent with physical blunt trauma.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Preliminary investigation into the incident appeared to point toward Jeremy Wilson as a person of interest in the case, though authorities did not publicly address why they believed that to be the case at the time.

However, in court documents filed this week, investigators say that when they arrived on scene, they noted all the doors were locked and secure and the windows displayed no signs of tampering or forced entry.

Investigators also noted in the affidavit that no other vehicles but the defendant's 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was seen on security footage at the couple's residence around the time Sandra Wilson was believed to have been killed.

Other items of interest to authorities is that a day before details of the incident were released, police say Jeremy Wilson allegedly used another person's phone to research case law related to murder, how to disable a vehicle's On-star system and crimes such as assault and battery, per court records.

Police also say the defendant knew for several days that his wife was deceased, but he reportedly took no action toward making arrangements for her remains, nor contacting her family members or the coroner's office, according to the affidavit.

Jeremy Wilson was later located at a residence in the 5900 block of Waubesa Way and taken into custody without incident.

After his arrest, authorities reportedly questioned Jeremy Wilson about several injuries to his hands, which investigators say he refused to provide answers to.

His initial hearing was Wednesday afternoon in front of the Howard County magistrate.

Per court records, the Howard County Prosecutor's Office is seeking a habitual offender status against the defendant, citing two prior unrelated felony convictions with charges ranging from domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury to resisting law enforcement.