Husband charged with killing wife in Selinsgrove

Apr. 20—SELINSGROVE — Brad A. Bailor is being held without bail on charges alleging he fatally shot his wife, Leslie M. Bailor, in their South Market Street home in Penn Township on Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Selinsgrove, Brad Bailor, 33, admitted shooting his 32-year-old wife several times with a 9 mm handgun during an argument in their 1150 S. Market St. home.

Police said Brad Bailor called 911 at 1:13 p.m. to report the shooting.

"My wife attacked me and she's screaming at me," court records said Bailor told the dispatcher. "I don't know what I did. I (expletive) shot her."

When police arrived at the house, Bailor came outside holding a handgun. He was told to drop it, but went back inside the house, court records said.

About one minute later, Bailor came outside again and threw the gun on the ground, police said. He was taken into custody and police rushed inside the house to find Leslie Bailor in a bedroom, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, court records said.

Brad Bailor told police that their children were with family in Millmont.

Police said Brad Bailor told them that during the argument with his wife he had slapped her twice "pretty hard" in the face and she yelled at him.

He saw her making a phone call and thought she was calling police, court records said.

Bailor told police that he said he could "make this way worse" and retrieved a fully loaded weapon from a dresser drawer and shot his wife several times.

He was arraigned Monday night on charges of criminal homicide and first-degree murder. He is being held in Snyder County Prison without bail.