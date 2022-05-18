Husband charged with murder in death of former University of Kansas soccer player

Twenty-five-year-old Regan Noelle Gibbs, a former goalie with the University of Kansas soccer team, was identified as the woman killed Monday night in Lawrence.

Her husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. He made his first appearance in Douglas County District Court Tuesday and his bond was set at $1 million. He will be back in court on May 24.

Police responded to their apartment in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department.

Arriving officers found Marek with Gibbs, who had been mortally wounded. Emergency medical workers declared Gibbs dead at the scene. Officers arrested Marek on suspicion of murder. Domestic violence was being investigating as a contributing factor in her death.

Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks’ soccer program from 2015-18, according to KU Athletics. Gibbs, a native of Naches, Washington, was a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at KU.

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan,” said KU coach Mark Francis in a statement. “She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

KU athletic director Travis Goff said in a statement they were devastated to hear about the loss of Gibbs.

“Our KU family sends our love, support and prayers to Regan’s family, friends and former teammates as we all mourn her loss,” he said.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up for Gibbs to help her family with funeral costs.

“Regan was only 25, a beautiful, kindhearted girl who loved Jesus and people,” said Hannah Lewis, who organized the fundraiser for her cousin. “She had a big heart for the homeless an hoped to go back to school to become a Physicians Assistant to do mission work.”

She leaves behind her mother and four younger sisters, according to the fundraiser’s page.