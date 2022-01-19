Husband charged with murder of Marina Redding

Jan. 19—ANDERSON — A warrant has been obtained charging Roger Redding with murder in connection with the Nov. 11 stabbing death of his wife, Marina Redding.

The warrant charging Redding, 55, with murder was obtained by the Madison County prosecutor's office Tuesday.

Marina Redding, 58, was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest at her residence in the 1400 block of Fletcher Street on Nov. 11.

Roger Redding is being detained at the Hamilton County jail on charges of operating a vehicle after being found to be a habitual traffic offender and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Anderson police were contacted on Nov. 11 by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department regarding a welfare check after Marina Redding's car was found at the scene of an accident. The car was running at the time it was found.

Anderson police did a welfare check but found no one was at the address on Fletcher Street.

At 11:05 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Fletcher Street address regarding a death investigation.

The owner of the apartment building where Marina Redding lived was asked to check on her welfare by a relative and he discovered the body and called 911.

Officers reported finding Marina Redding lying face down on the end of the bed and noticed blood under her body.

They found a cell phone on the floor and a knife that had blood on it. It appeared the blade was bent.

Hamilton County deputies told APD officers that Roger Redding was found hiding under a tree and was transported to a hospital for injuries.

A witness told police that on Nov. 11, Roger Redding appeared to be intoxicated and was talking about Marina cheating on him.

The witness later said he could hear the two arguing and Marina crying hysterically and trying to catch her breath.

Another witness told police in the early morning hours of Nov. 11 she heard what she believed to be a woman screaming inside the apartment building.

When interviewed by police, Roger Redding first said he argued with Marina on Nov. 11 at the residence, but later said it was by phone.

He also told police that he had not been at the residence for several days and had been staying with a friend for several days around the time of Marina's death.

Redding's friend told investigators he hadn't been staying with him on Nov. 10, Nov. 11 or Nov. 12.

The keys found in the car involved in the accident belonged to Marina Redding and video footage showed Roger Redding entering the apartment building at 7:34 a.m. Nov. 11 and leaving shortly afterward in his wife's car.

According to court records, Roger Redding married Marina Ann Fite in 2020.

Roger Redding has an extensive criminal record including a November 2020 conviction on charges of operating a vehicle after being found to be a habitual traffic offender and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was charged in April 2020 with a felony charge of operating a vehicle after being found to be an habitual offender and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and violation of a local disaster ordinance.

Redding served four years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on a 2010 conviction for driving while intoxicated and failing to meet the terms of the court.

He has been charged with neglect of a dependent, theft, domestic battery and attempted battery from 2002 to 2006, according to court records.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.