Husband charged with murder in stabbing death of his wife in Wake Forest

Nearly two weeks after a double stabbing in Wake Forest, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in relation to the attack.

On Sept. 5, Hue Thi Lu’o’ng, 58 was stabbed to death in her home 8800 block of Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest.

At the time, the Sheriff’s Office said there was a second victim in the stabbing, Xuan Thanh Pham, 63 . He was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Authorities revealed Sunday evening that Pham and Lu’o’ng were married, and the stabbing was a domestic violence situation.

Pham was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder in Lu’o’ng’s death.

Pham is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.