Husband charged with murder in wife’s July death in Guilford, police say

The husband of a woman found dead in a Guilford condo in July has been charged with her murder, police said.

Robert Faison, 45, of 805 Campbell Ave. in West Haven was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with murder and is in custody on $2 million bail, they said.

Faison has been in custody since being extradited to Connecticut from New York Aug. 11 on a charge of violation of probation, police said. He was identified as a suspect shortly after the July 22 homicide and was found living at a New York City homeless shelter July 30.

His wife, Lindsey Hopkins, 42, was found dead at her Mohawk Trail condominium. The condo is part of the Quonnipaug Hills condominium complex, near Lake Quonnipaug. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma.

