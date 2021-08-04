Husband charged in Ottumwa woman's death

Aug. 3—OTTUMWA — Local police said the husband of an Ottumwa woman found dead over the weekend has turned himself in and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Gregory Allen Showalter, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged Tuesday morning with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony. A joint press release from the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff's Office said he turned himself in at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The charges come after his wife, Helen Showalter, was reported missing and later found dead Sunday near the Des Moines River in rural Wapello County.

Police say the had suspected foul play in the death but haven't said how she died. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday in Ankeny at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.

When police reported that Helen Showalter was missing Saturday evening, they said she had been last seen near the Garrison Rock Park after she took off walking from a vehicle. She had pre-existing medical conditions and did not have her medication with her.

According to court documents, law enforcement served a search warrant at the Showalter's residence at 333 Evergreen in Ottumwa after Helen Showalter was reported missing. During the search, law enforcement said they located six firearms inside of the residence in the bedroom. Gregory Showalter is a convicted felon and can not possess firearms, according to court filings.

The search warrant and docket for the first-degree murder charge was not yet publicly available as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

First-degree murder in Iowa carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole if convicted.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.