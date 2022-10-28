Husband charged a year after his wife was found dead in trash bags, Texas cops say

A man has been arrested and charged in the killing of his wife more than a year after her body was found, according to Texas police.

Fidel Baquin, 33, was arrested Oct. 27, Houston Police Department said in an Oct. 28 news release. Baquin is charged with murder in the 2021 death of Stephanie Marie Hernandez, 42.

The department’s investigation began Sept. 11, 2021, after witnesses reported trash bags leaking blood that were covered in flies and had a foul odor, KTRK reported.

Inside the bags, which were located on Sandpiper Drive in southwest Houston, was Hernandez, police said. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences later determined Hernandez’s cause of death was ligature strangulation.

Baquin is in custody at the Harris County Jail, KPRC reported. His bail is set at $350,000.

