Husband of shot cinematographer names Alec Baldwin in wrongful death suit

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The husband of a woman killed during filming of the Western movie "Rust" has filed a wrongful death suit against actor Alec Baldwin "and others responsible for safety on set," an attorney for the family said on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, on behalf of Matthew Hutchins and his 9-year-old son, attorney Brian Panish said at a news conference in Los Angeles.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal fired off a live bullet.

The incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico is still under investigation by local authorities. No criminal charges have been filed.

The "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" actor has said he was told the gun was "cold," an industry term meaning it is safe to use, and that he did not pull the trigger.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Andrew Hay; Editing by Mark Porter)