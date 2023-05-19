Husband claimed it was an accident; he now faces 25 years in prison for wife's Gilbert murder

A Gilbert man who claimed his wife slipped and died will serve 25 years in prison after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced him on Friday for her murder.

A jury in March found Mark Ponsati guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife, Sherri Ponsati.

While Mark Ponsati claimed the death was an accident, the jury sided with prosecutors who described Sherri Ponsati being attacked one night after taking a bath and dying in the bathroom of their home in September 2017.

At the time, their two children were asleep in another part of the house.

At the sentencing, Sherri Ponsati’s mother spoke to the court.

“I have been waiting for five years and eight months to speak about my precious daughter. The pain is indescribable, especially when I heard about all the injuries she received,” she said.

In a written statement, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell congratulated the attorneys and victim advocates who worked the case.

“I commend them because their work fulfills the duty bestowed upon this office: to hold criminals accountable and bring justice to victims,” the statement read.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gilbert husband sentenced to 25 years for wife's murder