Husband of collaborator Gubareva says that she is already free

The husband of the collaborator, the so-called "Deputy Head of Kherson Oblast Administration", Ekaterina Gubareva, who was previously arrested in the case of an economic crime, said that she was released.

Source: Gubarev on Telegram; Russian propaganda media outlets RBC, RIA Novosti and RT

Quote from Gubarev: "My wife, Ekaterina Gubareva, is free. Thank you all for your concern and support. I am unable to reveal the details of the case due to an agreement with the inquisitors (crossed out - ed.) with the investigation. However, if I notice systematic activity to discredit my honest name, I reserve the right to tell everything as it is. Without fear of gold-embroidered shoulder straps [law enforcement agencies - ed.]."

Details: According to Gubarev, "he has seen with his own eyes how this soulless clan-official bureaucratic machine crushed dozens and hundreds of beautiful people over the past eight years", but added that "God showed mercy to his family at this time".

RIA Novosti, citing the occupation authorities of Kherson Oblast, reported that Gubareva allegedly left Kherson Oblast after a sham referendum and "has not participated in the work of the regional government for a long time".

Background:

On 16 August, Gubarev reported about the disappearance of his wife and collaborator.

Later, Russian media reported that Ekaterina Gubareva was detained on suspicion of committing economic crimes.

