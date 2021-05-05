Husband of Colorado woman, missing for nearly a year, arrested on murder charge

David K. Li and Tim Fitzsimons
·2 min read

The husband of a Colorado woman missing for nearly a year has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff.

Barry Morphew was arrested without incident Wednesday morning, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezee said at a press conference Wednesday

"Today is not the day for celebration, nor does it mark the end of this investigation, rather it is the next step in this very difficult and very important journey as we seek justice for Suzanne and her family," Spezee said.

Suzanne Morphew was last seen on May 10, Mother's Day 2020. The married mother of two daughters went on a bike ride near County Road 225 and West Highway 50 in Maysville, about 100 miles west of Colorado Springs, and hasn't been seen since.

Suzanne Morphew. (via GoFundMe)
Suzanne Morphew. (via GoFundMe)

Spezze said the FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation leading to the arrest.

Linda Stanley, 11th Judicial District Attorney, said at the press conference that the investigation is ongoing and said that Suzanne Morphew's body had not been found.

Stanley cautioned that Barry Morphew is "presumed innocent until proven guilty."

"And today is a good day for Suzanne," Stanley said. "As far as I am concerned, today is all about Suzanne, and it's about her family and it's about all the individuals that knew her and loved her and cared about her."

"We love you, we need you, your girls need you," Barry Morphew told his wife Suzanne in a video posted a week after her disappearance.

"If anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Morphew added. "No questions asked — however much they want — I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad."

Barry Morphew is currently at the Chaffee County Detention Facility and will appear in court on Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

Recommended Stories

  • Husband who made tearful appeal over missing wife arrested for her murder

    ‘If anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back’, Barry Morphew says in a video pleading for wife’s return

  • ‘A Terrible Thing’: Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day Charged With Murder

    The Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeNearly a year after Suzanne Morphew disappeared without a trace while out on a bike ride last Mother’s Day, the 49-year-old’s husband—who once pleaded for her safe return—has been arrested and charged with murder.The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast that Barry Morphew, 53, is currently in custody after being arrested Wednesday morning, just days shy of the one-year anniversary of his wife’s disappearance on May 10, 2020, in Maysville, Colorado. He has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.“Today is a good day for Suzanne. Today is all about Suzanne, and it’s about her family, and it’s about all the individuals that knew her, loved her, and cared about her,” 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley said during a Wednesday news conference announcing Morphew’s arrest. While authorities said Wednesday that the arrest “marks a major milestone” in a case that confounded investigators for months and garnered national attention—investigators are still searching for the mother-of-two. For that reason, they’re keeping Morphew’s arrest warrant under seal. However, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Wednesday “we believe that she’s not alive.” “My first reaction is relief,” Melinda Moorman, Suzanne Morphew’s sister, told Fox21 on Wednesday. “And grateful. I’m just so grateful.”“Today, justice is beginning for my sister. It’s been a journey that no one ever imagines that they’ll take,” she added, noting that she still loves her brother-in-law “though he’s done a terrible thing.”She Was Found Dead in the Woods. Her Family Doesn’t Buy ‘Suicide’ Claim.The investigation into the mother-of-two’s disappearance began on May 10, after one of her neighbors reported her missing when she didn’t return home from a bike ride. For several days, federal and local authorities conducted an extensive search over a 2.5-mile area—eventually finding her bike but not Morphew. Her body has still not been found.Stanley said Wednesday that while authorities are not revealing a cause of death, they have information about “a certain scenario” that they believe occurred last May. Barry Morphew, who was reportedly out of town on the day his wife went missing, released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return on May 17 and launched a social-media campaign to aid in the investigation. He even offered a $200,000 reward for information about her disappearance.“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad,” he said.Despite Morphew’s public appeal, questions began to surface about his possible role in his wife’s murder—including reports that he had scrubbed his Denver hotel room clean just prior to Suzanne’s disappearance. Morphew denied the claims.In one rare August interview with Fox21, Morphew insisted that unfair media coverage of his wife’s case made him out to be a villain. “People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think,” he said. Then, he began to offer different theories about what happened to his wife, suggesting she may have been the victim of an animal attack or had a run-in with another person.During the interview, Morphew also slammed the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, saying they had “screwed this whole [investigation] up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me.”On Wednesday, Spezze said that over the last year, 135 search warrants were executed, more than 400 individuals were interviewed, and officers investigated at least 1,400 tips. Morphew, who immediately asked for a lawyer after being arrested, is expected in court on Thursday at 10 a.m. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pandemic Study Shows Moms Are Overwhelmed And Burnt Out

    The study, conducted by TODAY Parents, found that 83 percent of moms are feeling burnt out by parenting during the pandemic In today’s edition of “things you don’t need us to tell you,” parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic has been far from a picnic in the park. But in a new study conducted by TODAY []

  • Jennifer Lopez Posted a Photo With Emme and Her Mom and They're All Glowing

    She got it from her mama.

  • 7 People Arrested After Mummified Corpse of Spiritual Leader Found in Colorado Home

    Seven people were arrested in Moffat, Colorado after the mummified body of a spiritual leader was found in a home decorated with Christmas lights.

  • Carnivorous Argentines Told to Forgo Beef as Climate Fears Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the planet’s most voracious beef eaters are being told to cut back to help the environment.The government in Argentina, a ranching heartland that’s traditionally vied with neighboring Uruguay as the world’s red-meat capital, wants people to stop feasting on beef for one day a week as it tries to achieve climate goals.Read More: Argentina Is Torn Between Its Shale Dream and Climate GoalsThe Environment Ministry launched the “Green Mondays” campaign this week to cut the amount of greenhouse gases produced by cattle ranching, the biggest contributor to Argentine emissions with a 22% share. The program encourages people to substitute all types of meat with plant-based proteins.Of course, meatless Mondays aren’t new -- the first global effort began in 2003 -- but their arrival in Argentina shows just how far the climate push has come: In a different era, the idea would have been anathema in a country where barbecued short ribs are viewed as a birthright.Ranchers are furious. Beef “is a badge of national identity and a product that represents us in the world like no other,” the Argentine Rural Society said in a statement opposing the initiative.In fact, Argentines today are not quite the storied carnivores for which they’ve been so famous in the past.Read More: World’s Biggest Carnivores Are Turning Their Backs on BeefA prolonged economic slump means annual per capita beef consumption has fallen to 49 kilograms (108 pounds), the first time it’s edged below 50 in data going back almost two decades, and far less than the 2009 peak of 70 kilos, according to beef industry group Ciccra. U.S. consumption still pales in comparison. The average American in 2018 ate 25 kilos.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sheriff Deputies Find Missing 95-Year-Old Woman Two Miles From Florida Home

    Two Walton County Sheriff’s deputies found a missing 95-year-old woman on May 2 in a heavily wooded area two miles from her home in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and brought her to safety.The sheriff’s office said Julia Goodman went missing from her home early on Sunday, shortly after hanging out her laundry.Deputies Yost and Webster located a trail camera close to where she disappeared and used it to locate Goodman.Deputy Yost said he heard Goodman in a heavily wooded area “crawling on her hands and knees”, as darkness and rain began to fall.Both deputies said they then comforted Goodman, brought her blankets, and called emergency services. Credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Woman investigated for hate crime after berating Black Amazon delivery driver

    ‘I was getting constant F-bombs thrown at me. I was getting just racially profiled from the jump,’ delivery driver says

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Report: Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill retiring after signing with Lions

    Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.

  • How Lions' pick of Alim McNeill led to awkward moment in Eagles' draft room

    The Eagles traded down from No. 70 to 73 for a sixth-round pick, and missed out on North Carolina State's Alim McNeill, chosen by the Detroit Lions.

  • Nic Dowd with a Goal vs. New York Rangers

    Nic Dowd (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 05/03/2021

  • Jennifer Garner Gets Candid About Her Go-To Mother’s Day Tradition: ‘It’s Getting Harder’

    Jennifer Garner is sharing details about her frame-worthy Mother’s Day tradition...

  • Here's how much Bill and Melinda Gates have given away

    The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been at the forefront of funding global health initiatives and combating worldwide poverty since its inception in 2000.

  • An Asian woman in midtown Manhattan was attacked with a hammer after being told to take off her mask, police say

    The New York City Police Department said a person approached two Asian women and "demanded they remove their masks" before hitting one with a hammer.

  • Dog belonging to PSCO Julia James could hold clue to identity of her killer

    She was found bludgeoned to death in Kent last week.

  • ‘If you have an extra car to sell, there may never be another time greater than this’

    The average cost of a used car or truck has surpassed $20,000, a 10% increase over the past 12 months.

  • Fiona Hill kept a box under her desk while working in the Trump White House in case she had to leave

    "By the time I got in ... there were so many people that had already gone out the revolving door," Hill said of working in the Trump administration.

  • Jennifer Lopez Shares a Sweet Family Photo With Her Daughter, Emme, and Mother, Guadalupe

    "#MamaGlowsBest," wrote Lopez alongside the Instagram snap.

  • Healthcare Exec Busted for Illegal 153-Person Grand Canyon Hike

    Facebook/Joe MountA Washington State man is facing federal charges for allegedly organizing a largely unmasked, non-socially-distanced, 153-person hike across the Grand Canyon that not only violated COVID-19 restrictions but normal group size limits, too.Joseph Don Mount, who until recently was the chief operating officer at a Chehalis, Washington medical clinic, is also accused of lying to National Park Service officials about his plans, which included having two buses and three vans transport attendees to and from the October 2020 event, according to a criminal complaint made public on May 5 in Arizona federal court. An administrator at the Steck Clinic confirmed that Mount no longer works there.To minimize environmental impact, rim-to-rim hikes such as the one Mount is accused of carrying out have been strictly limited to groups of 30 or fewer since 2014. In an effort to stem the COVID pandemic, rim-to-rim hikes have since been limited to 11 people. Mount suggested everyone on the trip bring walkie-talkies to coordinate so they would avoid being seen in a big group, Park Ranger Timothy Hopp said in an affidavit attached to the complaint.Mount, 34, now faces five misdemeanor counts: Knowingly giving a false or fictitious report; intentionally interfering with a government employee while engaged in official duties; soliciting business in a park area without a permit; violating the normal group size limit; and violating COVID-19 mitigation group size limits.Mount said he was unaware of the charges until The Daily Beast contacted him for comment on Wednesday.“I had no idea about this,” he said, explaining that he, along with others who were on the group hike, “live and breathe the outdoors.”“With COVID and everything, people were just itching to get out,” Mount continued. “I didn't do it for profit. People had already bought plane tickets and made plans, I’d say about a third to half were single parents, and had arranged childcare.”Mount pushed back against allegations that he was violating park policy or federal law, claiming that anything he did with a group of more than 10 took place outside the park.https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10224967224154176&set=pb.1423503533.-2207520000..&type=3Park rangers became aware of Mount’s plan about a month prior, according to court filings. A concerned citizen emailed the Grand Canyon permits office “to complain about a 100+ person rim-to-rim hiking group” scheduled to begin traversing the canyon on Oct. 24. The person sent screenshots from a Facebook group containing details of the plan by Mount, who was charging $95 a head for the trip.One of the posts read: “112 COMMITTED HIKERS COMING FROM 12 DIFFERENT STATES!!!” according to the complaint. “[I]f you want to keep inviting friends, I am determined to make this work for as many who want to go!”In another post, Mount, a former Eagle Scout, allegedly advised a participant to take “precautions...so as to not draw attention to such a large group while on the trail. A natural spread might be best. Will research this more and present details/meet ups/hiking plans in posts to follow over the coming weeks.”Mount had been in contact with the Park Service about obtaining a permit, and was told “multiple times about the group size limit,” the complaint says. But, it continues, Mount “continued to defy park regulations,” and continued to “plan, manage, lead and recruit participants for the rim-to-rim hiking event.”In Mount’s retelling, he thought he was in compliance by splitting up into groups of less than 10 and simply giving everyone a ride back when they were done.“I had a couple of cousins I hiked with, I saw people on the trail that I knew, but I had my group of 10 or less, left the park, and drove back to my accomodations on the north side,” Mount told The Daily Beast.A couple of weeks later, a federal park ranger managed to gain access to the hike’s Facebook group, where Mount was posting updates. Alarmed that the hike—which had 170 registered participants by that point—still appeared to be going forward as planned, another ranger contacted Mount to remind him of the size restrictions. Mount insisted to the ranger that he only intended to take a “small group” of close rugby associates and family friends along, the complaint states.https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10224967164832693&set=pb.1423503533.-2207520000..&type=3The next day, Mount allegedly posted a message in the Facebook group, titled: “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT.” He said he had received a “call from Ranger Hopp,” who “instructed that R2R group sizes are to be 11 people or less.” Mount said he would have to keep a low profile in the weeks leading up to the trip, and appeared to lay out a plan, with a wink and a nod, to subvert the rules, according to the filing.“As you could imagine, a park official telling me I can’t hike the R2R with more than 11 people isn’t going to prevent me from doing one of the greatest hikes in [sic] the planet,” he continued. “Remember—there is nothing stopping you from hiking the Grand Canyon on this day. There is nothing stopping you from doing a little research to be best prepared. However, there is now a target on my back and this is the best way I know how to still hike R2R and not be tied to any of you.”Mount suggested everyone avoid being seen with more than 10 others, and recommended they carry walkie-talkies “as part of YOUR OWN individual hiking group” to coordinate, the complaint says. “I will not be providing these because again—it ties me to you WHILE IN THE CANYON.”A subsequent Facebook post by Mount to the group said, “153. Final list. Check it,” says the complaint, which claims Mount posted a series of “MUST BRING ITEMS” including headlamps, hiking shoes, and a “positive, ‘can do, will do’ attitude.” They would be sleeping in cabins while there, and Mount told the participants, “Check in through me, not the front desk.”https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10224967173952921&set=pb.1423503533.-2207520000..&type=3On the first day of the hike, Hopp, the park ranger who had been in touch with Mount, observed roughly 50 people mingling at a trailhead water station, according to court filings.“A few people told [me] that they were with the ‘Mount group’ and that they were expecting to be picked up by a passenger bus on the South Rim,” Hopp wrote in his affidavit. “However, nearly all groups were extremely reluctant to speak about their plans, their leader, and their event.”During the same period, the filing says another ranger, identified in court papers as Andrew Sprutta, was in plainclothes and saw between 200 and 250 people departing from the same trailhead.“Many of the hikers told me that they were part of a large group of a [sic] 100 or more from all over,” it says.A third park ranger manning a separate station in the area, stated, “In my 7 months of work...I have never have [sic] witnesses so many individuals traveling in the same direction in such a condensed period of time and space.”https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10224967186113225&set=pb.1423503533.-2207520000..&type=3The group “fragmented into clusters as it continued across the canyon,” the complaint attests. A fourth ranger quoted in the filing said each individual group “did not interact, avoided talking to each other, or pretended not to know each [other] until they were leaving.” The hikers were using small radios to communicate between groups, the ranger stated.Mount insisted his intentions were not nefarious, and his advice was for safety’s sake.“I told people, ‘If you’re hiking this, it’s best to be in communication with others,’” he told The Daily Beast.When one breakaway cluster of hikers was stopped by a ranger patrolling the Bright Angel trailhead, a man with the group said they were part of a large expedition being led by Mount. After confessing, the man allegedly bumped the ranger on the shoulder and admitted that he wasn’t supposed to tell her that.Visitors cited in the complaint said the hikers did not maintain any sort of social distancing, were not wearing masks, and seemed to be part of an organized group. Another ranger said that when they did encounter groups of 10 or less, not all the members knew one another.A spreadsheet posted in the Facebook group that rangers reviewed seemed to indicate that Mount wasn’t doing it for the money, according to the complaint. After collecting $15,185 from the participants, Mount said he laid out $15,120 for two charter buses, three passenger vans, lodging, tips, and incidentals. He would be making $65.11 in profit, Mount told the group, which he said he’d be putting toward a new pair of hiking poles.When it was all over, rangers continued to monitor the group’s activities. Following the event, the complaint says one of the hikers who had been on the trip posted a message on Facebook reading, “I think Joe did a fantastic job. How about we give ‘our guide’ a bonus for all the extra hard work he did planning an [sic] weekend of memories!!!”Another participant reportedly replied, “[The] least we could do is Venmo Joe Mount $10 for putting together this experience.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.