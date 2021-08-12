Husband confronting wife kills her daughter and sparks standoff in Texas, police say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A husband confronting his wife killed her daughter after firing a shotgun into a Texas home, officials said.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators said Jerry Clements, 68, went to the daughter’s home in the small Texas Panhandle city of Memphis on Wednesday to confront his wife about being with another man, KAMR reported.

Barred from entering the front door, Clement is accused of shooting into the back door, the news outlet reported.

His wife’s 45-year-old daughter was hit by the gunfire and died inside the home, KFDA reported.

Then Clements returned to his home and refused to leave, KVII reported. Police said there was a “heavy police presence” at the standoff before Texas Rangers were able to bring Clements out of his home, KVII reported.

Clements was arrested on a murder charge, KFDA reported.

Husband shot wife after complaining she didn’t have sex with him, Arkansas police say

Woman rams parked car, then shoots and kills man who came to her aid, Texas police say

Woman with bullet lodged in skull drives to fire station for help, Oklahoma cops say

