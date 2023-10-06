Husband Of Daycare Owner Who Shot Him After He Was Accused Of Assaulting Kids Has Been Released To Home Detention

A daycare owner’s husband, who was shot by his wife when she learned he was allegedly sexually molesting the children at the center, has been released from police custody to home detention.

Blavity reported that 50-year-old Shanteari Weems sprang into action when she learned of her husband’s alleged actions. At the Mandarin Oriental in southwest D.C. in July 2022, Weems confronted her husband, James S. Weems Jr., about his inappropriate behavior with the children attending her Baltimore center. Things escalated, and when the altercation became physical, Weems pulled out the 9mm handgun she brought for protection and fired it. Police records show Weems Jr. sustained injuries to his neck and leg.

According to Bossip, Weems Jr. was charged with many crimes, including 13 counts related to three victims, two counts of a third-degree sex offense, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of displaying obscene material to a minor. Weems is currently serving a 4-year sentence for shooting her husband, WUSA9 reported.

The retired Baltimore police officer was ordered to level 3 home detention in court on Tuesday.