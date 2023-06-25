Husband dies after calling 911, saying he ‘may have killed his wife,’ Wichita police say

Wichita police say a 47-year-old man called 911 early Sunday to report he “may have killed his wife” and shortly after officers arrived at the residence they placed the suspect in custody, when he became unresponsive and died, according to a news release.

Wichita police also found a deceased 44-year-old woman inside the residence in the 2700 block of North Parkridge upon arriving at 5:21 a.m. Sunday.

The woman died of an apparent gunshot wound in what is being investigated as domestic violence, police said.

“The male who was taken into custody became unresponsive,” Wichita police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in a media release. “Officers notified Sedgwick County EMS of the male’s status and medical aid was rendered. The male shooting suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In the interest transparency and accountability, Wichita police Chief Joe Sullivan has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation inspect the suspect’s death.

Wichita police encourages domestic abuse survivors to contact local service providers for assistance at at wichita.gov/wpd.