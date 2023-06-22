Husband facing aggravated assault charge

Jun. 21—A 33-year-old Odessa man was arrested Monday afternoon after his wife accused him of trying to run her down with a Hyundai Palisade.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call from the 1700 block of Buffalo Avenue from the 29-year-old wife.

When officers met her near Dawn Avenue and Boise Drive, she told them her husband, Edgar Perez Campos, called her on the phone, accused her of infidelity and said he was going to kill her, the report stated.

According to the report, she told police she was trying to leave home before he arrived, but he pulled into the driveway, swerved toward her and accelerated in an attempt to hit her. As she ran away, she said Campos continued to scream that he was going to run her over.

Officers found fresh skid marks leading up to the driveway, in the grass and back onto the driveway, the report stated.

Officers pulled Campos over in the 1700 block of Buffalo Avenue and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Campos was released from the Ector County jail Wednesday after posting a $40,000 surety bond.