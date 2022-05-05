Husband fatally shoots naked man who tackled a Lizella woman off of a lawnmower

A 67-year-old woman was cutting grass on Trophy Place in Lizella Thursday afternoon when a naked 25-year-old man tackled her off the riding lawnmower, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, the naked man was lying in the yard with gunshot wounds to the chest after the woman’s 66-year-old husband shot him. The woman’s husband attempted to pull the man off of his wife first, but the man kept attacking the woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 25-year-old man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The woman was transported to a local hospital for her injures. The husband had minor injuries that were treated at the scene.