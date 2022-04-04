Husband fatally shoots wife as her 11-year-old daughter calls 911, Indiana cops say

An 11-year-old girl called 911 as her mom’s husband “was still actively firing his gun throughout the house and ultimately shooting and killing her mother,” Indiana authorities say.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Sellersburg home at 7:44 p.m. Friday, April 1, according to a news release from the department.

When deputies arrived, they found the mom dead inside the home with “multiple gunshot wounds.” The woman’s husband — who is not the father of the 11-year-old girl — had already fled from the home, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials say the woman’s child and the girl’s 10-year-old friend were “in close proximity” to the man as he fired his gun several times in different rooms of the home.

While deputies were investigating the fatal shooting, officials say the Sellersburg Police Department found the woman’s husband driving on State Road 60. They pulled him over, and he was arrested without further incident.

The man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm, according to the news release.

McClatchy News is not identifying the man or naming the victim to protect to identity of the 11-year-old daughter.

Sellersburg, in southern Indiana, is about 10 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.

