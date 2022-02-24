Husband finds wife stabbed to death when he returns home from work, Texas cops say

After coming home from work, a man found his 64-year-old wife dead inside their home in Texas, deputies said.

At about 6 p.m. on Feb. 23, Harris County deputies responded to a home north of Houston, officials said in a news release.

According to deputies, a man returned home from work and discovered his wife, Delia Arriaga, “bloody and unresponsive” on the floor. He called police and began CPR, the release said.

Officials pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Deputies said she appeared to have “multiple stab wounds.”

Investigators found no signs of forced entry, KTRK reported.

Anyone with information regarding her death is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).