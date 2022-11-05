Husband found guilty of fatally beating wife with log at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

A Franklin County jury found 43-year-old Santiago Martinez, of Columbus, guilty of murder in fatal beating of his estranged wife with a log in March 2021 at Battelle Darby Metro Park.

A Columbus man who beat his wife to death in a Metro Park now faces up to life in prison for her murder.

Santiago Martinez, 43, originally of San Miguel, El Salvador, was found guilty of murder Friday by a Franklin County jury in the 2021 death of his wife, Alexandra Berrios.

Martinez testified during the trial, presided over by Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Kim Brown, that he and Berrios were in the middle of a divorce when he killed her.

The estranged couple were taking a walk March 23, 2021 at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park when Berrios told Martinez that she had been unfaithful in their marriage years earlier while he was living in the U.S. and she was still in El Salvador.

Martinez proceeded to beat his wife with a log, causing her to suffer multiple contusions, lacerations and a broken skull, according to court records.

Court documents state someone called 911 about 6:40 p.m. to report an assault at the park. Franklin County Sheriff's deputies who responded found a severely beaten Berrios, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Berrios was in a vegetative state until she died on May 2, 2021.

Martinez faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in prison. He will be sentenced on Nov. 21.

shendrix@dispatch.com

@sheridan120

Sheridan Hendrix is a higher education reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Sign up for her Mobile Newsroom newsletter here and Extra Credit, her education newsletter, here.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man found guilty in death of wife beaten at Metro Park