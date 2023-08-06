Husband of Georgia mother who went missing arrested and charged with murder

The husband of a missing Georgia mother was arrested Aug. 4 in Atlanta in connection with the disappearance and death of his wife, Imani Roberson, authorities said Saturday.

Roberson’s body was found Aug. 4, and Anderson was arrested at an apartment in Atlanta, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said at a news conference Saturday.

"We're certain that we have located Imani," Levett said.

Anderson has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and "there could be more charges," Levett said.

Roberson was last seen July 16 in Conyers, Georgia, after she had dinner at her mother Clarine Andujar-White’s home with all four of her children, ages 11, 9, 3 and 1 month, authorities said.

Imani Roberson. (via WXIA)

Authorities have previously said that all four children are safe.

Roberson left at around 5:30 p.m. with two of her youngest children, while the other two stayed with her mother. According to Andujar-White, Roberson was going back home after dinner.

On July 17, Levett said Andujar-White tried to call her daughter but Roberson didn't pick up. The sheriff also said that Andujar-White went by Roberson's home to look for her. Andujar-White filed a missing person's report that day.

Two weeks after Roberson was last seen, information led authorities to South Fulton County, where they found Roberson’s vehicle burned. Images provided by her family to NBC affiliate WXIA in Atlanta seemingly show pieces of Roberson's car almost 30 miles from her home.

“Late last night my worst fears were confirmed, and our family is devastated," Andujar-White said Saturday. "Being here today is extremely difficult for us."

"Thank you for your support as we work to care for Imani's beautiful boys without a mother," Andujar-White continued.

Roberson’s father, Ronald Acklin, said he was "preparing" for this news after he learned of information discovered earlier this week.

Story continues

“I said my goodbyes to my daughter yesterday,” he said, getting emotional.

Levett said Saturday that there will be an additional arrest tied to this case.

“This investigation is still ongoing and I can assure you that another arrest will be made,” he said.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and Roberson's parents are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com