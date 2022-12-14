Husband gets 45 years after couple charged with producing child porn

A Des Moines man who pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a minor with his wife has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Shane Butler, 47, and Ashley Butler, 33, were charged in April with multiple charges of child exploitation and production and possession of child pornography. According to court filings, the couple pressured a juvenile, who was younger than 16 years old, and over whom they held a position of authority, into repeated sex acts.

Shane Butler pleaded guilty in August to one count each of exploitation and producing child pornography, with the remaining charges dismissed. Butler admitted in court filings that he and his wife had planned for him to have sex with the minor, while she recorded it on a cell phone, and that they'd done so on at least three occasions in the summer and winter of 2021.

On Monday, he was sentenced before Judge Stephanie Rose, who imposed consecutive terms of 30 and 15 years on the two charges and ordered him to serve 10 years on supervised release after he completes his prison term. He also must pay $3,000 in restitution.

Ashley Butler pleaded guilty in September to the same two charges, according to court filings. She is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

