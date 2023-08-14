Husband granted bond after missing woman’s dismembered remains found in 2 Georgia counties

A Georgia man has been granted bond three months after investigators charged him with the murder of his wife who disappeared.

Mindi Mebane Kassotis’ remains were found in coastal Georgia in December. Officials were able to determine that the woman’s body had been placed on the land of a hunting club in Liberty and McIntosh counties sometime after Nov. 18.

It wasn’t until May when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to identify the body. At the time of her death, Kassotis was living in Savannah with her husband, 40-year-old Nicholas James Kassotis. Officials charged him with murder.

On Monday, the Coastal Courier newspaper reported that a Liberty County judge granted Nicholas Kassotis a $5 million cash bond and $10 million property bond. The newspaper reported that he must wear an ankle monitor and can’t contact witnesses.

WTOC-TV in Savannah attended the bond hearing on Monday where the state prosecutors and the GBI agent who found Mindi Mebane Kassotis’ body spoke.

The GBI agent said that Nicholas Kassotis was seeing another woman at the time of his wife’s death and told the other woman that Mindi Mebane Kassotis died from pregnancy complications, WTOC reported.

As of Monday afternoon, it’s unclear if Kassotis has posted his bond.

