Husband with gun found standing over dead wife at construction site, Michigan cops say

A Michigan man was charged with killing his estranged wife in an “egregious example” of domestic violence, police said.

After receiving a report of a shooting, Detroit police found Breon McIntosh, 35, at a downtown construction site shortly before 8 a.m. on Aug. 4, authorities said in a news release.

He was holding a gun and standing over his wife’s motionless body in the road, police said.

The woman, identified as Andricka McIntosh, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was arrested.

The pair, who were believed to have been separated, met up on Aug. 4 and got into an argument, police said. As the dispute intensified, Breon McIntosh pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times, police said.

McIntosh has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and felony firearm, police said. He was arraigned and returned to jail on Aug. 6.

An attorney for the man could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

“The death of Andricka McIntosh is the eighth domestic violence homicide this year and, very unfortunately, there will be more,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the release.

“This cannot be said enough,” Worthy added, “the most dangerous time in the life of a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave the relationship.”

