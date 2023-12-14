Husband hits detour on the way home and buys Missouri lottery ticket. It paid off big

A Missouri couple won a big jackpot after a Thanksgiving day detour led them to buying a lottery ticket.

The Foristell couple was driving home from “mom and dad’s” and hit a detour, causing them to take another way home, a Dec. 13 Missouri Lottery news release said.

The two stopped at a gas station and purchased a “Show Me Cash” ticket.

The husband put the ticket into his pants pocket and forgot about it, until the next day.

“Friday morning, we were cleaning the house,” he said. “My wife said, ‘Someone won the Show Me Cash!’

“I said, ‘Yep,’ and just kept working,” he said. “Later that afternoon, I go to check my numbers and I’m looking at it like, ‘What? What? I won!’

“My wife said, ‘What did you win? $2 or $3?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I won!’ and she goes, ‘OK, right.’”

“Then I’m like, ‘I won the Show Me Cash!’ It was unreal,” he said.

The ticket was a jackpot winner for $216,000.

Show Me Cash jackpots begin at $50,000 and grow until someone wins, the release said.

Foristell is about 50 miles west of St. Louis.

Lottery ticket catches rideshare driver’s eye on trip — then win has him in disbelief

Lottery player buys ticket during ‘last-minute’ grocery trip — then wife starts dancing

71-year-old lottery winner can’t stop yelling on the way home. ‘This can’t be real!’