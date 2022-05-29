Husband of House Speaker Pelosi booked on suspicion of DUI

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Sunday morning, according court records.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday in connection with the DUI allegation, the records from Napa County show. Bail was set at $5,000, which would suggest he has been released or will be shortly.

Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said, "The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

The court information states that Paul Pelosi was hit with two misdemeanor counts: Driving under the influence as well as driving with a blood alcohol level above .08.

It wasn't clear which law enforcement agency made the arrest, but it appeared to have been executed in Napa County, the famed wine country region north of Pelosi's district in San Francisco.

Paul Pelosi is a wealthy real estate investor who splits his time between San Francisco and Washington, D.C. A call to a phone number affiliated with him was not immediately returned.