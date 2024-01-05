Husband’s huge lottery win makes wife skeptical. ‘She thought I was pulling her leg’

A North Carolina man won a huge lottery prize — but his wife was skeptical.

“She thought I was pulling her leg,” Roger Lundy told the N.C. Education Lottery. “We are both thrilled.”

Lundy, who lives in the Raleigh suburb of Fuquay-Varina, won big in the Season-End Extravaganza second-chance drawing. The drawing allowed lottery players to try their luck at winning one of three $100,000 prizes.

Lundy hit the jackpot, beating out more than 4.2 million entries. He kept $71,500 after taxes, lottery officials wrote Jan. 5 in a news release.

Now, Lundy plans to buy something he’s waited to have for years.

“We really need a new car,” he told lottery officials. “We might get a Hyundai Palisade.”

It’s not the first time a North Carolina lottery win was interpreted as a joke. Another woman thought her husband was kidding around until she heard him getting emotional about his ticket, McClatchy News reported in November.

Lottery player thought he won $200 on NC scratch-off game. Then came ‘all the zeros’

Woman who rarely plays NC lottery got $3 ticket as Powerball prize grew and won big