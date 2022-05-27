Husband jailed after shooting wife, TX cops say. He says he thought she was intruder

A husband says he shot someone he thought was an intruder in his home, but it turned out to be his wife, according to authorities in Texas. He’s now been charged.

The Lake Jackson Police Department was called to the home at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, according to a news release from the department.

Authorities say 44-year-old Damon Bailey “believed an intruder was inside his home just before he fired the weapon, which struck his wife.”

The 43-year-old woman was flown to a hospital in Houston, where she was in “stable condition,” police said.

Bailey was arrested and booked into the Brazoria County Jail on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge, according to the news release. The investigation is ongoing.

Lake Jackson is about 55 miles south of Houston.

