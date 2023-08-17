Husband jailed in Tanglewood murder case

The husband of a Wichita Falls woman found shot to death in her home in July has been charged with murder.

Cedric Sartin was booked into the Wichita County Jail Wednesday. His bail has been set at $750,000.

Wichita Falls Police said Joan Frank, 62, was found shot to death in a bedroom of her home in the 4300 block of Craigmont Street in the Tanglewood Addition about 11 p.m. on July 4. Sartin had also suffered a gunshot wound and was sent to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in serious but stable condition.

Frank's 32-year-old daughter had notified police about the shooting.

Jail records show Sartin lists his current address as Chalmette, LA.

Affidavits containing details of the incident had not been released early Thursday. Stay with the Times Record News for updates.

