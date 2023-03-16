Husband of Jared Bridegan's ex-wife arrested, charged in Jacksonville Beach shooting

In one of the Jacksonville area's most widely theorized murder cases in decades, law enforcement officials announced Thursday's arrest of Mario Fernandez Saldana in last year's planned hit on Jared Bridegan after dropping his twin children off at his ex-wife's home. Fernandez Saldana is the ex's husband.

Bridegan, a 33-year-old Microsoft executive, had just left Jacksonville Beach on his way home to St. Augustine with his 2-year-old daughter when he stopped because of a tire on the road. When he got out to move it, he was immediately gunned down, police said.

In January police arrested Henry Arthur Tenon, 61, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and child abuse. Thursday he pleaded guilty, confirming he was the shooter and agreeing to testify against co-conspirator Fernandez Saldana, according to State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

Bob Bryson, special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Fernandez Saldana was arrested about 9:30 a.m. in Orlando.

Nelson said the 34-year-old has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

She said detectives knew Tenon, who rented a home from Fernandez Saldana, didn't act alone. In his guilty plea, he confirmed that and provided additional evidence in the case. She did not say if anyone else is expected to be arrested or if wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, who has since moved to Washington and goes by Gardner, may have known about the plot.

She said the investigation remains active and details will be limited.

Kirsten Bridegan, surrounded by family, supporters and law enforcement, responds to the March 16, 2023, arrest of Mario Fernandez Saldana in her husband Jared's shooting death in Jacksonville Beach.

Kirsten Bridegan, Jared's widow, had expressed distrust in his former wife following a bitter divorce and ongoing legal battles. She thanks everybody Thursday for their tireless efforts in the case.

She had previously pleaded that Tenon come forward with information to make things right.

"Henry, if you get to hear this, please choose now to do the right thing," Kirsten Bridegan said following his arraignment. "Please help us to receive justice sooner rather than later and allow us and your own family to move forward and focus on healing as quickly as possible. Please help us in this nightmare that we are living every single day."

