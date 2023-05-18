Husband killed when he’s ambushed in driveway and shot in front of wife, PA cops say

A 34-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in his driveway, Pennsylvania police say.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, outside a home in Philadelphia, police say. Officers were sent to the area after reports of a person with a gun and gunshots fired.

Police said the man was backing into his driveway with his wife when he was ambushed, according to WPVI. Two people walked up and fired nearly 40 shots at the vehicle, the station reported.

The man was shot in the chest and arm, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died about 15 minutes after the shooting, according to a police report.

No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting is unclear.

The suspects were described as being in their early teens, and they were seen in the area for a “period of time” before the shooting, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WTXF.

Police said the victim’s wife is considered “lucky” to not be hit by the gunfire.

“His wife — who was in the front passenger seat — very, very lucky that she was not struck by gunfire because multiple bullets went in the driver’s side and exited the passenger’s side of the vehicle they were in,” Small told WCAU.

A neighbor described the aftermath of the shooting as the “scariest thing ever.”

“It was sad, kids were screaming, ‘Help my dad, help my dad.’ What do you do?” Shannon Ayala told WPVI.

