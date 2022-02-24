Husband of killed ‘Rust’ cinematographer recalls telling 9-year-old son his mother died

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has shared the heartbreaking moment when he had to tell their 9-year-old son that his mother had been killed on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" in October.

Matt Hutchins spoke with Hoda Kotb in an exclusive interview that aired on TODAY Thursday about how he approached telling their son, Andros, after learning the news that his wife of 16 years had been shot and killed by a bullet from a prop gun on Oct. 21 while on the set of “Rust” near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin was holding the prop gun when it fired, but told authorities he never pulled the trigger.

"A member of the production team told me that Halyna had been shot, my heart sank right away," Hutchins said. "It was completely inexplicable to me that it could’ve happened at that moment, and the first thing I thought, I sat down and I said, 'I have to get my son,' because I had to be with him.

"And so I rushed home, and on the way decided that we had to go to Santa Fe. When I got through to the doctor and spoke with him, and he detailed exactly what had happened and that she didn’t survive, I was heartbroken. And I knew that I had to tell my son right away when I saw him."

Matt Hutchins shared the heartbreaking moment he had to tell his son, Andros, that his mother, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, had been killed on the set of the movie

Hutchins decided to be straight with their son about what happened.

"I just had to be very direct and blunt because going to pick him up and go to to airport to go to Santa Fe, I didn’t want him to think that we were going to be seeing her and having fun together, and getting his hopes up," Hutchins said. "I told him, sitting together, that his mother had been shot and died. And, of course, he didn’t believe it right away. He didn’t want to believe it.

"I think that that kind of news you just have to say multiple times so that it can be believed. And so he believed it, and we cried together then."

Matt Hutchins said Baldwin and “multiple responsible parties” are blamed for her death, as well as “industry standards that were not practiced” on set, saying he is "so angry" that Baldwin "did not accept responsibility."

Baldwin did a television interview with ABC News weeks after the incident, saying at the time, “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me.” He also said Halyna Hutchins had asked him to point the prop gun off camera, toward her, just before the prop gun fired.

The Hutchins family filed a lawsuit on Feb. 15 against Baldwin and others involved with the film alleging that “reckless” behavior and cutting costs led to Halyna Hutchins' death. Baldwin's attorney told NBC News “any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false.”

TODAY has reached out to Rust Movie Productions LLC for comment.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident. No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.