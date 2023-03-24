Husband kills man he suspected was in a relationship with his wife, Minnesota cops say

A woman told her husband while they were at work that she wanted to break up, according to Minnesota court records.

Kevin Uriel Zelaya Asencio, 23, responded by leaving work at about 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, and driving back to their apartment, authorities said in a statement of probable cause.

He grabbed an AR-15 rifle, two magazines and more ammunition before driving back to Dura Supreme Cabinetry in Howard Lake, where he and his wife both worked, officials said.

Zelaya Asencio parked his vehicle a few spots away from a pickup truck that belonged to coworker Adrian Medina, police said. He suspected his wife was in a romantic relationship with Medina.

Shortly after noon, Medina and Zelaya Asencio’s wife went to the truck to have lunch together, authorities said. Medina sat in the driver’s seat while she sat in the front passenger seat.

That’s when Zelaya Asencio grabbed his loaded gun and walked over to the truck, according to the Howard Lake Police Department. He got into the back seat, and he commanded Medina to step out of the vehicle or drive away, police said.

Zelaya Asencio threatened Medina when he didn’t comply, police said. Then he fired the AR-15 three times, shooting Medina in the head, according to court records.

The man went back to his own vehicle and drove away, authorities said.

Police responded to Dura Supreme at 12:06 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls, including one “from a frantic female screaming,” according to the probable cause statement.

Responding officers said they found Medina dead in the driver’s seat of his truck.

Soon after, a Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Zelaya Asencio driving his black pickup truck.

“The deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop and took the suspect into custody,” authorities said. They said an AR-15 rifle was in the truck.

Zelaya Asencio is charged with second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated, records show.

Howard Lake is about 45 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

