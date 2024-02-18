Husband kills wife in double-murder suicide in Sacramento, deputies say

(FOX40.COM) — Three people were recently found dead inside an apartment and Sacramento County Sheriff’s office ruled it to be a double-murder suicide.

•Video Above: Investigation begins after three people found dead in Sacramento apartment.

At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to an apartment complex on the 5700 block of Shadow Creek Drive off Madison Avenue where they said they found a woman and two men with fatal gunshot wounds.

Three people found dead in Sacramento County

“(We) can confirm husband killed wife and another adult male that we still have not confirmed ID for,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Amar Gandhi on Sunday.

Gandhi said the relationship between the third person and the other victims is unknown, however, the husband allegedly turned the gun on himself after shooting him and his wife.

