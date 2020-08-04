Husband of L.A. District Attorney charged for pulling gun on BLM protesters

The husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is facing three misdemeanor charges for pulling a gun on Black Lives Matter-LA protesters who had gathered outside the DA's home in early March calling for her resignation.

David Allan Lacey, 66, was charged Monday by the California Attorney General's Office with three counts of assault with a firearm stemming from the incident, according to charging documents.

"At this time we are not going to comment on the facts of the case, except to say that my client's human instinct is forever and always to protect his wife and his family and to keep them safe from physical harm," Lacey's attorney, Sam Tyre, said in an emailed statement. "We look forward to all relevant facts coming to light."

Protesters knocked on Lacey's front door shortly after 5:30 a.m. on March 2. It was the second time demonstrators visited the house.

David Lacey opened the door and pointed the weapon at those gathered outside, according to Melina Abdullah, Blacks Lives Matter-LA organizer and professor of Pan-African studies at Cal State Los Angeles.

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her.



Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC



— Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

She described the experience as "traumatizing" and remembered asking herself if "that's how I'm going to go."

On Tuesday, Abdullah said that she was "pleasantly surprised" to learn the attorney general's office had filed charges.

"What happened was just so outrageous and so egregious," she said. "Even though we call for justice, we don't expect justice. We have very little faith in the system."

Jackie Lacey has also described the experience as upsetting, saying in a statement that the incident "caused my family immense pain."

"My husband acted in fear for my safety after we were subjected to months of harassment that included a death threat no less than a week earlier," she said. "My husband felt that we were in danger and acted out of genuine concern for our well being."

Lacey, the county's first Black district attorney, has been the target of ongoing BLM protests for more than two years. Detractors accuse her of being too friendly with law enforcement and not prosecuting hundreds of so-called killer cops.

She is seeking reelection and fell shy during a March primary of getting enough votes to avoid a runoff in November. She will face off against former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón, a longtime Los Angeles police commander who helped reshape the department following the Rampart corruption scandal of the late 1990s.