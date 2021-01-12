Husband on leash breached Quebec's Covid curfew

A french bulldog on a leash, carrying a small packpack.
Residents of Quebec are allowed to walk their dogs after curfew, but not their husbands

A couple in Canada have been fined for breaking Covid curfew rules after the woman was caught "walking" her husband on a leash, according to local media.

The woman reportedly told police that she was just out "walking her dog" near their home in the city of Sherbrooke, in Quebec province.

On Saturday the province imposed a nightly curfew between 20:00 and 05:00.

Walking a dog close to home is one of the only acceptable reasons to be outside between those times.

The pair were spotted by police at around 21:00 on Saturday, just a short while after the new rules came into effect.

They reportedly told police that they were following the rule for pets. Isabelle Gendron, of the Sherbrooke Police Department, told the local newspaper La Tribune the couple "did not co-operate with the police at all".

They were each fined CA$1,546 ($1,212; £893).

Police across Quebec issued 750 tickets for violations during the first weekend of the curfew.

Canada has seen a recent surge in Covid-19 infections, nearing 670,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

On Monday Quebec's premier François Legault called on residents to respect social distancing rules, saying "I know it's difficult, but Quebeckers are able to work as a team when necessary."

He warned that the situation in the province's largest city Montreal was "really critical" and said hospitals were nearing the point where they would not be able to treat all patients.

Banner image reading &#39;more about coronavirus&#39;
Latest Stories

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • SMA Reveals Timeline for Army’s Independent Review of ACFT

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston said he is supportive of lawmakers' concerns that the ACFT needs further study.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • GOP Reps. Deny Giving ‘Reconnaissance Tours’ to Capitol Rioters

    Representatives Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R., Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) are denying any involvement in organizing last week’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol after a protest organizer claimed he “schemed” with them to put “maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.”Right-wing activist Ali Alexander's claim that he had colluded with the congressmen came in a since-deleted video on Periscope unearthed by the Project on Government Oversight.He said weeks before the storming of the Capitol that he was planning something big for January 6, the date Congress met to tally the electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.Alexander planned to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside,” he said. Meanwhile, Representative Mikie Sherrill (D., N.J.) on Tuesday claimed she saw members of Congress leading people through the U.S. Capitol on “reconnaissance” tours one day before supporters of President Trump stormed the building, though she did not name the members or explain how she knew she was witnessing a so-called reconnaissance tour.“We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results," she said. "Not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I'm going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don't serve in Congress.”Sherill did not say whether the "groups" were Trump supporters or offer any additional information on the "reconnaissance."National Review has reached out to Sherrill for comment.A spokesman for Biggs told the Washington Post that the congressman had never been in touch with Alexander or other protestors and denied involvement in organizing a rally on January 6.“Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest,” the statement said.Brooks on Wednesday also denied having any responsibility for the unrest, saying he would not have encouraged any action that could undermine Republican efforts to block the certification of Biden’s victory.“I take great offense at anyone who suggests I am so politically inexperienced as to want to torpedo my honest and accurate election system effort I spent months fighting on,” Brooks wrote.However, the Washington Post notes that videos and posts on social media suggest ties between Alexander, who is a felon, and all three congressmen.Gosar called Alexander “a true patriot” on Twitter and the pair both spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix last month.> Patriots remain firm in their support for @realDonaldTrump and will not take the theft of this election lying down. StopTheSteaI @ali @MichaelCoudrey @michellemalkin @RudyGiuliani @JennPellegrino @RepAndyBiggsAZ pic.twitter.com/hhPltxHoXn> > -- Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 30, 2020At the same event, Alexander played a video message from Biggs, who called him a “friend” and “hero.” “When it comes to January 6, I will be right down there in the well of the House with my friend from Alabama representative Mo Brooks,” Biggs said in the recording. A spokesperson for Biggs told CNN that the congressman recorded the video at the request of Gosar’s staff.While Alexander has expressed regret over the rioting, saying in a video on Periscope that he wishes people had not entered the Capitol or even gone on the steps, ahead of the unrest he seemed to endorse stopping the certification of the votes by any means.If Democrats stopped an objection from Republicans, “everyone can guess what me and 500,000 others will do to that building,” he wrote on Twitter in December, according to the Daily Beast. “1776 is *always* an option.”At a rally on the eve of the vote, Alexander led a “Victory or death!” chant.However, he told the Washington Post that he had “remained peaceful” during the siege and claimed his earlier speeches “mentioned peace” and were being misrepresented.In a video posted shortly after the Capitol riots on January 6, while Alexander claimed the majority of protestors were peaceful and commended those who did not enter the building, he added, “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.”

  • Report: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; dozens killed or wounded

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces.

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life. The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed. "But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added. She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Mitch McConnell's cold fury means Donald Trump could be convicted

    The tipping point came just before 6pm on Tuesday night. Almost simultaneously, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, and congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, made clear they have abandoned Donald Trump. It was the moment the political sands shifted under the president's feet. Other, previously loyal, Republicans will follow. And the way is now clear, not just for Republicans in the House to join Democrats in impeaching Mr Trump, but potentially for the Senate to convict him. Mr Trump would be the first US president to meet such an ignominious fate. Hours earlier it had still seemed a very remote possibility. Mr McConnell is a quietly spoken individual, but when he strikes he is lethal. Nothing he does is without calculation. On Tuesday, perfectly timed for reporting on the evening TV news, the New York Times carried a bombshell that Mr McConnell had "told associates" his thinking. And it was devastating. He now "hates" Mr Trump, it was said, and believes the president has committed impeachable offences. He would be "pleased" if Mr Trump was impeached because it would help to "purge" him from the Republican party. Mr McConnell does not do things by half measures. Tellingly, there was no denial of the report from his office. Within minutes Ms Cheney was out with a blistering statement saying she would join Democrats in voting to impeach. Dick Cheney's daughter did not hold back either.

  • Son of New York judge arrested and fur cape seized after Capitol riot

    Federal agents seen carrying fur cape and wooden staff of rioter, who faces charges

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Army Will Not Screen All National Guardsmen Deploying to DC for Extremist Sympathies

    The Army will not grant a lawmaker's request to have the service's CID screen National Guard troops deploying to D.C.

  • Trump crows 25th amendment is 'zero risk to me' while celebrating border wall construction

    House Democrats have once again moved to impeach President Trump after his followers attacked the Capitol building last week, while officials have also reportedly discussed removing him via the 25th Amendment. But Trump on Tuesday argued he's not worried about the possibility of an early dismissal — even though it was on his mind enough for him to bring it up at a completely unrelated event.While celebrating the completion of 400 miles of new wall along the southern border (most of which was replacement for already-built structures), Trump gave a rare acknowledgement that he'll be leaving the White House next week. He told the crowd that "we can't let the next administration even think about taking [the border wall] down," before pivoting to last week's siege on the Capitol.Trump claimed "free speech is under assault like never before," seemingly referencing the fact that he was removed from Twitter and many other social media platforms after continuing to spread false claims about the election. "The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration," Trump then asserted out of nowhere, adding an ominous warning for the next White House to "be careful what you wish for." And then, with a reminder that his administration "believe[s] in the rule of law," Trump circled back to wall talk.> "We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down," Trump says about his border wall. Also makes rare direct acknowledgement of Biden's win, saying 25th Amendment "is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration" pic.twitter.com/1DootBW2JQ> > — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2021Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since the riot Tuesday morning, denying any responsibility for the incident and claiming his speech before the siege was "totally appropriate."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Capitol rioter found with homemade napalm had folder with ‘good guy, bad guy’ list and numbers for Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity

    Man said his explosive devices were filled with melted Styrofoam and gasoline