Husband loading pistol shoots wife in head while she was in another room, NY cops say

A husband loaded his pistol and a bullet fired from the weapon, hitting his wife in another room, authorities in New York said.

The bullet shot through the wall of their Greenfield home and struck the 74-year-old woman in the head around 7:40 p.m. on March 19, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, 74, told police he finished cleaning his gun before loading it and the weapon went off, the sheriff’s office said in a March 21 news release.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting. No charges have been filed, according to the release.

McClatchy News contacted the sheriff’s office on March 22 for more information.

Greenfield is about 190 miles north of New York City.

Florida couple ‘terrorized’ and shot by ‘mob’ blocking road for illegal race, cops say

Man is shot inside house then walks outside and is run over by girlfriend, NC cops say

45-year-old standing in living room is gunned down by home intruder, Illinois cops say